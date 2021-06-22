Krispy Kreme Seeks $3.6B Valuation In Public Markets Return

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Krispy Kreme unveiled plans Tuesday to return to the public markets at a roughly $3.6 billion valuation led by three law firms, more than double its size five years ago when it was taken private by a German investment firm. The doughnut chain, founded in 1937, told regulators it planned to raise at least $600 million in its initial public offering but would remain majority-owned by JAB Holdings BV, which took the company private in 2016 in a $1.35 billion deal. Krispy Kreme is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP, and its...

