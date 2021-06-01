Ex-Reinhardt Clerk Blasts 'Inaction' Over Sexual Misconduct

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former clerk for the late U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt has rebuked the federal judiciary for its "staggering" inaction and indifference to sexual harassment in a Harvard Law Review essay published Sunday. Attorney Olivia Warren said she had no regrets about going public with details of Judge Reinhardt's harassment and abusive behavior when testifying before Congress early last year and went in expecting "unpredictable" professional repercussions. But Warren said the level of institutional and public "stasis" following her testimony and other revelations about misconduct by federal judges "hurts more than I could have ever anticipated." "In the past year, I am...

