Payment Services Biz Mollie Valued At $6.5B In Series C

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Dutch payment services provider Mollie said Tuesday it landed a $6.5 billion valuation in its Series C round, which included Blackstone Growth, EQT Growth and General Atlantic. With the $800 million round, Amsterdam-based Mollie BV has now raised more than $940 million from investors and will use the latest proceeds to help the business grow internationally and add employees, according to a statement. "Over the past months, Mollie has been receiving a remarkable amount of interest from some of the world's foremost fintech investors. In bringing on [Blackstone Growth], we believe we have an investor who can help Mollie in our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS