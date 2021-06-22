CannTrust Brass Broke Securities Laws, Officials Say

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The former chief executive and two ex-directors of embattled Canadian cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. were accused Tuesday by Canadian authorities of concealing that the company was illegally growing half the crops at its Pelham, Ontario, facility. The Ontario Securities Commission, or OSC, on Tuesday said ex-CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto, onetime CannTrust Chairman Eric Paul and the company's erstwhile Vice Chairman Mark Litwin all face claims they made false or misleading claims to the Canadian securities regulator and to the public, and that they authorized, permitted or acquiesced to alleged violations of Ontario law in connection with the company's clandestine cannabis...

