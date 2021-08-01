Chicago History Lets Ill. Powerhouses Break New Ground

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Ill. Headcount Jenner & Block 249 Mayer Brown 384 Sidley Austin 425 Law360's 2021 Illinois Powerhouses set themselves apart in Chicago's competitive legal market this year by navigating multibillion-dollar transactions, guiding the state's largest electric utility through a $200 million public corruption case and bringing President Barack Obama's planned presidential center closer to fruition. Jenner & Block LLP, Mayer Brown LLP and Sidley Austin LLP are Law360's Illinois Powerhouses for 2021. All three have longstanding Chicago roots, and boast teams of hundreds of attorneys practicing in the Prairie State. They stand out in a region that continues to be a draw for law firms...

