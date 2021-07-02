Alvin Bragg Clinches Manhattan DA Primary

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Former New York state and federal prosecutor Alvin L. Bragg Jr. is poised to become the next Manhattan district attorney after winning the Democratic primary Friday, besting a crowded field in a heated race that focused on criminal justice reform. Bragg, a former chief deputy attorney general in New York and assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, edged out his closest rival, former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein, who conceded the race on Friday. "Earlier today, I spoke with Alvin Bragg and congratulated him on his historic election as Manhattan's first Black district attorney," Farhadian Weinstein said in an email. "We had important disagreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS