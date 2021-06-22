Ex-CFO Of Crypto Co. Hit With Contempt, Doc Handover Order

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- In an anything-but-cryptic order, a federal judge in Delaware has ruled in contempt a former chief financial officer of bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. and barred him from "ever challenging" claims that disputed transactions tied to him were for an improper purpose. Judge Maryellen Noreika's two-page order followed virtual arguments June 2 on a call by Cred's Chapter 11 official committee of unsecured creditors for former CFO James Alexander's arrest and detention until he complied with emergency document demands from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware dating to February. During the hearing, Judge Noreika acknowledged committee-member frustration with...

