Holland & Knight Adds Compensation Atty To Philly Office

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An opportunity for a wider variety of work led an executive compensation attorney to join Holland & Knight LLP in Philadelphia after developing his practice for 13 years with Dechert LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Eric Rubin has been added as a partner in Holland & Knight's corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities practice group, where he plans to continue growing his client base. He previously worked with John Martini, executive partner of the firm's Philadelphia office, on several matters, and it was through Martini that Rubin heard about the opportunity. "John reached out through a recruiter," Rubin told Law360. "Dechert...

