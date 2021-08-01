NJ Powerhouses Guide Pandemic-Pummeled Clients

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- N.J. Headcount Bressler Amery 52 Cole Schotz 99 Gibbons 159 McCarter & English 177 Riker Danzig 126 In a year that thrust New Jersey into the spotlight as one of the nation's top COVID-19 hot spots, Law360's New Jersey Powerhouses tackled novel pandemic-related developments and more in the litigation and transactional spheres dominated by the state's thriving regional industries. Five shops made this year's Regional Powerhouse list for accomplishments spanning courts, boardrooms and government agencies. Newcomer Bressler Amery & Ross PC is joined by returning honorees Cole Schotz PC, Gibbons PC, McCarter & English LLP and Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP. They run...

