SFO Pulls Demand For Ex-Director To Testify At ENRC Trial

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 5:49 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office no longer intends to call former its director Richard Alderman to testify in ENRC's £70 million ($98 million) lawsuit accusing the agency of colluding with a Dechert attorney who was carrying out an internal corruption investigation into the Kazakh miner. Alderman — who led the SFO when it was investigating Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. over bribery, fraud, and corruption allegations — was expected to shed light on his contact with the former Dechert LLP partner accused of secretly feeding the company's confidential information to the crime-fighting agency. He was expected to testify for two-and-a-half days. SFO counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS