Investors Urge Bond Issuers To Be Clear About Libor Plans

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 1:01 PM BST) -- Bond issuing companies must be transparent about their plans to move away from Libor by the end of 2021, an investors' group has said, after it found that many firms are still referring to the discredited benchmark interest rate. The Investment Association, which represents 250 investment managers holding £8.5 trillion ($11.9 trillion) for savers, called on bond issuers on Tuesday to aim for the third quarter of 2021 to write a fallback clause into their contracts that refer to Libor or pen in a robust alternative reference rate. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England have told banks to quit...

