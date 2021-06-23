EU Commission OKs Motor Insurance Directive Update Deal

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 12:54 PM BST) -- The European Commission has given its backing to an agreement between the European Parliament and Council to amend the bloc's 2009 Motor Insurance Directive designed to improve insurance arrangements for drivers involved in accidents. The updated legislation will help reduce delays faced by motorists involved in accidents when they seek compensation, the commission said on Tuesday as it highlighted its improvements. Under the law, member states have to create bodies for compensating injured parties when an insurer becomes insolvent. Mairead McGuinness, the European commissioner for financial stability, gave the thumbs-up to the agreement, saying it will help policyholders across the bloc. ...

