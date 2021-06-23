Aviva To Scrap Unfair Leasehold Terms After CMA Probe

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 2:23 PM BST) -- Insurer Aviva PLC promised on Wednesday to refund customers who have seen their property ground rents double in a decade, following an investigation by the U.K.'s competition watchdog. Insurance giant Aviva will refund customers after the Competition and Markets Authority opened an investigation into potential misselling in the property sector. (iStock) The London-based giant, which owns a leasehold portfolio through its investment arm, made the commitment after the Competition and Markets Authority opened an investigation into potential misselling in the property sector. The CMA has told other property investors and developers to correct unfair pricing practices over the cost of ground...

