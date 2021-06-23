Lloyds To Shutter 44 Branches, Triggering Union Backlash

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday that it will shut down 44 branches in England and Wales as clients turn to online banking, sparking criticism from Britain's biggest trade union. The move means that 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches will be shuttered, the company said. More than a third are in or close to cities and large towns. Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, said customers have carried out significantly fewer transactions over the past five years at the locations that are being closed down. "We've also seen our digital banking customers grow by over four million...

