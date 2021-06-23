BoE Says Control Rules Should Be Toughened After Wyelands

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 6:14 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said Wednesday that rules governing the change of control at a financial company after it has been acquired should be tightened after Sanjeev Gupta was able to use his acquisition of Wyelands Bank to lend to his steel empire. Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the central bank, said that so-called change in control provisions need to be revamped. The Prudential Regulation Authority, the BoE's regulatory arm, requires a person who acquired or increases control in a firm that it regulates to apply for approval. Woods, who is also chief executive of the PRA, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS