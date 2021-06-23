Thompson Coburn Enters NY In Merger With 44-Lawyer Firm

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- St. Louis-headquartered Thompson Coburn LLP is entering the New York legal market through a merger with a 44-lawyer boutique firm focused on bankruptcy, corporate finance and litigation, the firms said Wednesday. The combination with Hahn & Hessen LLP, which is set to go into effect July 1, will boost Thompson Coburn's ranks to more than 400 attorneys across seven different offices, including locations in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. Thompson Coburn's chair, Roman Wuller, said in a statement that the firm is adding the "financial capital of the world" to its footprint. Wuller told Law360 that the acquisition bolsters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS