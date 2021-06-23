3 More Law Firms Announce Associate Pay Raises

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- After a big bang of law firm raise announcements earlier in the week, Wednesday saw a quieter trickle of news that Linklaters LLP, Fenwick & West LLP and Dorsey & Whitney LLP are hiking associate pay. Law360 Pulse reported on 11 law firms raising associate pay on Monday and 10 on Tuesday. Linklaters announced raises for all U.S. associates, which includes those in its New York and Washington, D.C., offices late Tuesday and confirmed the news on Wednesday. The firm is matching a pay scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP earlier this month, which ranges from $202,500 for the newest...

