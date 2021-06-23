3 Firms To Go Partly Remote In September

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells, Cozen O'Connor and Macfarlanes LLP confirmed Wednesday that they will return to partly in-person work in September, with some firms setting soft expectations for employees having a presence in their offices and others instituting hard requirements. As law firms preparing to fully reopen their offices continue to split between those promoting remote work and those requiring attorneys and staff to start coming into the office, the three firms are announcing partly remote or "flexible" work models for their attorneys, with some encouraging rather than requiring them to come in. "Cozen O'Connor's goals and intentions in crafting a transition hybrid remote...

