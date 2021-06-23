Willkie Strikes $50M Litigation Funding Deal With Longford

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced a $50 million litigation funding agreement with Longford Capital Management LP on Wednesday, becoming one of the first BigLaw firms to disclose a funding relationship with a litigation financier. The deal will provide equity capital to cover attorney fees and other costs for clients involved in certain business disputes handled by Willkie's Chicago office, where there is a potential for high-value damages, according to the firm. Craig C. Martin, who serves as chairman of Willkie's Midwest arm and as a member of the firm's executive committee, will join Longford's board of independent advisers as part...

