29% Of In-House Counsel Track Diversity Metrics, Survey Says

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Only 29% of in-house legal departments surveyed track the diversity of their employees, according to a 2021 benchmarking report released Wednesday. The survey, conducted by the Association of Corporate Counsel and Major Lindsey & Africa, further said that 53.1% of the legal departments that tracked diversity metrics still lacked a formal plan to improve, including "tangible consequences." "Since its inception in 2019, this report sets the industry standard for structuring and maintaining a high-performance legal department," Greg Richter of Major Lindsey said in a statement. "For the first time this year we asked companies about their diversity and inclusion efforts, which...

