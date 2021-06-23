Computer Vision Biz Hit With Del. Suit Over Stock Ownership

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman has hit computer vision company Sighthound Inc. with a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court asserting that the company is refusing to recognize her ownership of more than 1 million shares of its common stock. In a lawsuit made public Tuesday, Marie Neish asserts that she acquired and owns 1,356,187 shares of Sighthound stock and that the company refuses to acknowledge her "status and rights as a Sighthound stockholder." The suit names as defendants Sighthound, two of its directors who are stockholders, another individual stockholder, and an entity set up by one of the directors that also holds company...

