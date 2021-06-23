SEC Staff Hashing Out Potential ESG Disclosure Metrics

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- As momentum grows for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt more comprehensive environmental, social and governance-related disclosure requirements, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on Wednesday laid down some details about what's happening behind the scenes to get it done. Gensler said at a London event that he has asked staff to put together recommendations on mandatory company disclosures on climate risk and so-called human capital. The staff is looking into a range of "specific metrics, such as greenhouse gas emissions, to determine which are most relevant to investors in our markets," Gensler said, according to a transcript. "Today, investors increasingly...

