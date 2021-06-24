7th Circ. Pick OK'd As Senate Pushes Cameras In High Court

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed a White House pick for the Seventh Circuit, hours after the chamber's divided Judiciary Committee forged ahead on a bill to place cameras in the U.S. Supreme Court and advanced a nominee to the New Mexico federal bench. The panel, acting on bitterly partisan lines, also sent to the floor President Joe Biden's appointment of a gun control advocate to lead federal firearm enforcement efforts. In the latest win for Biden's early slate of judicial nominees, the full Senate along mostly partisan lines voted 53-40 to approve Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the Midwest appeals court, covering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS