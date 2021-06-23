Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kentucky Is Wrong Venue For $9M CBD Oil Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has tossed a hemp farm's $9 million contract dispute suit against an Oregon CBD processor, finding that the farm didn't show the Bluegrass State was the appropriate venue for its claims.

In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier said that Third Wave Farms LLC had failed to lay out why Pure Valley Solutions LLC should have to face Third Wave's allegations in Kentucky federal court.

Third Wave asked for declaratory judgment in March 2020, asking the court to void its contract with Pure Valley after it was hit with a $9 million bill....

