Coal Biz Pushes Justices To Review EPA Air Regs Authority

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Coal business Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide the extent of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, saying a decision could finally provide certainty for the coal industry. Westmoreland on Friday added its petition for writ of certiorari to others filed by entities including North Dakota and North American Coal Corp. that argues the D.C. Circuit read too much power into the Clean Air Act in January when it struck down the Trump administration's move to roll back the Obama-era greenhouse gas emission standards known as...

