Armored Truck Co. CEO Charged In Gold Smuggling Scheme

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed charges Tuesday against the owner of a Miami-area armored truck company with helping a $140 million transnational gold smuggling operation that routed illicit gold through the Caribbean as a way to launder money. Jesus Gabriel Rodriguez, who owns armored transport company Transvalue, helped import thousands of kilograms of illicitly sourced gold from Curaçao that was flown into the U.S. between March 2015 and September 2016, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors say Latin America-based buyers of the gold earned volume-based commissions by securing gold for NTR Metals, which was a precious metals refinery. The company, now called Elemetals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS