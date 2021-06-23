Girardi Claims Pile Up Ahead Of Deadline

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Creditors filed $46 million in additional claims against Girardi Keese before the close of a Wednesday court deadline, bringing to $129 million the total amount allegedly owed by the bankrupt law firm founded by disgraced plaintiffs attorney Thomas V. Girardi. The occasion marks a grim milestone for Girardi Keese, which was once a nationwide mass torts powerhouse before it was dragged into involuntary bankruptcy in December, just days after Girardi admitted he'd stolen $2 million from a settlement fund for orphans and plane crash victims in a case he'd been handling. Now, one of the claims filed late Tuesday and Wednesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS