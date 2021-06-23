Erika Girardi's Accountant, Atty Targeted In Hunt For $20M

Law360, Los Angeles (June 23, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An attorney investigating Erika Girardi wants to question the reality television star's accountant and divorce lawyer about her finances, saying in court documents they might reveal what happened to $20 million she may have received from her husband Thomas V. Girardi's now-bankrupt law firm. The pair of motions filed Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles bankruptcy court also sought to force her divorce attorney, Larry Ginsberg of Harris Ginsberg LLP, to turn over documents showing how she paid for his services and accountant Michael Ullman to produce communications and financial records involving Erika Girardi and her companies. "Erika has refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS