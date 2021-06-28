What LGBTQ Rights Bills Would Mean For Employers

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- During his presidential campaign and after taking office, President Joe Biden has supported expansion of discrimination protections for employees, including LGBTQ employees, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.[1] Employers should take note of two pieces of legislation in particular — the Equality Act,[2] currently pending in the U.S. Senate, and the Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination in the Workplace, or Be Heard, Act, introduced and referred to several House subcommittees in 2019.[3] If either or both of these statutes become law, employers in many states may need to adjust their policies and train...

