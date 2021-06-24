FlatWing Denied Atty Fees In Patent Fight With Pfizer Unit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has recommended against shifting nearly $690,000 in fees and expenses to Pfizer unit Anacor Pharmaceuticals from a company that challenged Anacor's patent for a toenail fungus treatment, citing an absence of evidence that Anacor pursued unreasonable infringement claims or patent defenses. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall's report Wednesday called for rejection of FlatWing Pharmaceuticals' motion to make Anacor responsible for $584,276.00 in fees that FlatWing incurred during a Patent Trial and Appeal Board inter partes review of Anacor's U.S. Patents Nos. 9,549,938, 9,566,289, 9,566,290, and 9,572,823. FlatWing, which was pursuing an accelerated new drug application, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS