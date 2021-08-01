Texas Roots Keep Powerhouse Firms Ahead Of The Pack

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Texas Headcount Gibson Dunn 92 Haynes and Boone 389 McKool Smith 67 Munck Wilson 61 Vinson & Elkins 480 In a year when outside firms continued the trend of launching Texas outposts, five firms with established roots in the state bested the competition to be recognized as Texas Powerhouses, scoring courtroom victories in bet-the-company litigation and leading deals that reshaped the market. As part of its Regional Powerhouse series, Law360 is recognizing five Texas law firms: Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Haynes and Boone LLP, McKool Smith, Munck Wilson Mandala LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP. For some Texas powerhouse firms, their ability to stay on...

