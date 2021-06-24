Otsuka Hits Indian Pharma Co. With IP Suit Over Kidney Drug

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. has sued Indian drug manufacturer Lupin for patent infringement over a planned generic version of Otsuka's kidney treatment drug Jynarque, which is used to treat patients suffering from a degenerative kidney disease. In a suit filed Wednesday in Delaware federal court, the Japanese drugmaker said an abbreviated new drug application filed by Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of Jynarque will infringe two patents covering the kidney treatment that are set to expire in 2026 and 2030. Otsuka has asked the court to block Lupin's generic until...

