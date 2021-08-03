Delaware Powerhouse: Pachulski Stang

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP cemented its status as one of the preeminent firms handling bankruptcy matters in Delaware, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Delaware Powerhouses. The aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent downturn in the economy have kept the California-based firm busy in Delaware, where a large percentage of the country's bankruptcy proceedings take place. The 11-lawyer office in Wilmington has added three attorneys since 2019, with Pachulski Stang serving as lead counsel for creditors or as local counsel in cases in which the primary counsel either has a conflict or lacks the bandwidth to...

