Delaware Powerhouse: Potter Anderson

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The long view has special meaning at Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, which traces its history to 1826 while being at the forefront of the current legal profession's most-complex practices. The 86 attorney firm — one of five on Law360's Delaware Powerhouse list this year — has carved its name across litigation involving corporate, alternative entity and intellectual property matters, while also focusing on bankruptcy, major business transactions and labor and employment law. "We take very seriously our role as one of the leading firms in Delaware for going on two centuries," Kathleen Furey McDonough, the firm's chair, said. "We take even more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS