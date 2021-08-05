Delaware Powerhouse: Skadden

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- In a year marked by a worldwide pandemic that impacted Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's operations, as well as the nature and volume of cases it handled, the firm used its expertise to ensure things were as business-as-usual as could be. That resilience and the 62-attorney Wilmington office's work at the center of some of the past year's most closely watched cases in Delaware, including litigation in Chancery Court related to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's roughly $16 billion merger with Tiffany & Co., have landed it on Law360's list of Delaware Powerhouses. "The pandemic really put a premium on expertise, experience...

