Delaware Powerhouse: Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has wasted no time growing its Delaware office during its first decade into one of the more prominent corporate litigation and advisory legal shops in the First State, earning a spot among Law360's 2021 Delaware Powerhouses. The California-based firm's Wilmington office features 28 lawyers and is led by Amy Simmerman, Brad Sorrels and Bill Chandler, a former chancellor for approximately 14 years in Delaware Chancery Court. The office includes 15 litigators and two former judges, giving it plenty of courtroom experience, Sorrels said. "We're quickly becoming one of the larger firms in town," Sorrels said....

