MPs Seek FCA Culture Shift After 'Regulatory Failure'

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 11:40 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority must become more proactive and decisive, lawmakers said on Thursday after a scandal at London Capital & Finance raised doubts that the watchdog is holding its board to the same tough standards that it expects of financial companies. The FCA has come under fire from lawmakers after LC&F, an investment company, collapsed in January 2019, costing investors hundreds of millions of pounds. (iStock) The House of Commons Treasury Committee said that the City watchdog must improve its culture so that it can take charge when acting to protect consumers and financial markets. The FCA's board should set...

