Royal London Targets Net Zero Emissions, Urges Gov't Action

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 3:52 PM BST) -- Insurer Royal London unveiled plans on Thursday to hit net-zero carbon emissions across its investment portfolio, as it called on the government and watchdogs to take "decisive collective action" on climate change. The mutual life insurance, pensions and investment group said it has committed to halve the carbon-equivalent emissions from its portfolio by 2030, and reach net-zero by 2050. Carbon-equivalence is a measure that compares emissions from a range of greenhouse gases. Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive, said the climate crisis is damaging the world into which people will retire when they stop working. "This is not the time to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS