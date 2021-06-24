The Term: Inside The ACLU's Student Speech Victory

This Week
S2, E36: Inside The ACLU's
Student Speech Victory
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week, The Term interviews the ACLU's national legal director, David Cole, who secured an 8-1 victory for student free speech rights on Wednesday in the case Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L.
Cole talks about why the ACLU decided to represent high schooler Brandi Levy in her First Amendment lawsuit against the Pennsylvania school district over her suspension from the cheerleading squad for a profane Snapchat — and what the decision means for students' off-campus and online speech rights.
Also this week, the hosts break down other big rulings by the justices in cases involving the NCAA's "amateurism" rules and a clash between property rights and the farm workers movement.
Monday's 9-0 decision in NCAA v. Alston striking down the conference's ban on education-related compensation for student athletes opens the door for schools to offer academic achievement awards, free tutoring, reimbursements for school equipment and other perks.
In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the justices said that a California rule giving union organizers access to the farm workers on growers' property was an illegal "taking" under the Constitution. Natalie breaks down the familiar ideological split in the case between the conservative majority and liberal dissenters.
More information about the show can be found here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.