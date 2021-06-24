Spain Cuts VAT Rate On Electricity

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT) -- The Spanish government approved a plan Thursday to temporarily cut the value-added tax rate on domestic electricity bills from 21% to 10%, a government spokesperson confirmed. The rate cut will remain in place until the end of 2021 and is estimated to cost the government €560 million ($668 million). A spokesperson for the government told journalists that the reduction is designed to offer immediate financial relief to struggling consumers. "The reduction of the VAT on electricity and the suspension of the tax on electricity production will reduce the electricity bill by more than 10% for Spanish households," Maria Jesus Montero said on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS