Crowell & Moring To Combine With IP Shop Brinks Gilson

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:26 AM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP is set to combine with Chicago-based intellectual property boutique Brinks Gilson & Lione, the firm announced Thursday, bringing on the century-old law firm's more than 60 attorneys and IP professionals in July. The move gives Crowell & Moring a physical presence in the Midwest for the first time, with offices in Chicago and Indianapolis. Brinks Gilson also has offices in Washington, D.C.; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Shenzhen, China. The combined law firm will have more than 625 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. The addition of Brinks Gilson...

