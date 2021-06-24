EU Bans Insurance For Belarus Gov't In New Sanctions

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 6:45 PM BST) -- The European Union has banned the provision of insurance to the Belarus government and public sector under new economic sanctions imposed Thursday because of escalating human rights abuses in the country. The EU has rolled out a raft of measures, saying they are in response to growing human rights violations, including the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in the country in May and the subsequent arrests of journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. They were on the flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, when it was forced to land in the Belarus capital, Minsk. The sanctions also include a ban...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS