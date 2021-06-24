Hong Kong Fines Deutsche Bank Over Reporting Breaches

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 4:06 PM BST) -- Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Thursday that it has fined a Deutsche Bank subsidiary for issuing incorrect statements to its prime brokerage clients and failing to report the breach. The Securities and Futures Commission said it has reprimanded and fined Deutsche Securities Asia Ltd. HK$2.45 million (US$316,000). The watchdog, known as the SFC, said it found that the investment bank issued periodic statements to customers that were incorrect between 2006 and 2018 because of a design defect in its systems. The statements should have shown how many bonus shares prime brokerage clients would be entitled to in listed companies. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS