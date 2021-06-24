Urban Outfitters Can't Dodge Fashion Co.'s IP Theft Claims

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge cleared the way on Thursday for fashion rental company Le Tote Inc. to move forward with claims that Urban Outfitters Inc. stole proprietary information during ultimately scuttled acquisition talks in order to launch a competing service. U.S. District Judge Petrese Tucker rejected arguments from the Philadelphia-based Urban that Le Tote had failed to specifically plead what information the company allegedly stole, what its value was, and how it was allegedly used to Urban's advantage. "Each of these contentions are simply wrong or mischaracterize the standard needed to properly plead a trade secret claim at this stage," the...

