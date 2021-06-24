Pa. Court Says Minority Owner Had 'Control' In Dairy's Fraud

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A former minority owner and ex-chief operating officer of a Pennsylvania dairy company can be held jointly liable for securities violations and a $4.4 million administrative assessment, but another minority owner who wasn't as involved in the front office cannot, a state appellate court ruled Thursday. The Commonwealth Court ruling said the Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Commission had enough evidence that Dale L. Martin, a former 2.5% owner and COO at Chambersburg-based Trickling Springs Creamery, knew about and could have stopped majority owner Philip Riehl from issuing millions in unregistered notes to the Pennsylvania Amish and Mennonite communities in violation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS