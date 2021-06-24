Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In New York

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT) -- A mid-level New York state appeals court on Thursday gave Rudy Giuliani an interim suspension from practicing law in the Empire State, citing false statements to courts and others in connection with his representation of former President Donald Trump and his challenges to the results of the 2020 election. A state appeals court said former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements" as a lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and his campaign. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A five-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, First Department, handed down the decision to suspend...

