Green Groups Sue Fla. Over Piney Point Wastewater Disaster

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Several conservation groups sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, state environmental regulators and the owner of the Piney Point phosphate plant, claiming that years of mismanagement led to an emergency release of hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay in April. In a complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida, the Center for Biological Diversity, Our Children's Earth Foundation Inc., Suncoast Waterkeeper Inc., Tampa Bay Waterkeeper Inc. and ManaSota-88 Inc. allege that years of neglect and poor planning led to the wastewater's needed release into the bay in order to prevent a "catastrophic collapse" of structures used to...

