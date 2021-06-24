Facebook Agrees To Pay $6.5M Atty Fees In Data Breach Case

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Facebook has agreed to pay $6.5 million in attorney fees and litigation costs for lawyers representing a class of Facebook users that reached a nonmonetary settlement with the social media company over a data breach, according to a Wednesday filing in a California federal court. Attorneys with Tadler Law LLP, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group reached the deal with Facebook after disputes over the figure earlier in the year following the settlement. In May, U.S. District Judge William Alsup nixed a bid of $12 million in fees for the lawyers, including a $2.1...

