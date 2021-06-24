Hemp Trade Group Says Farm Bill Legalized Delta-8-THC

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A hemp industry trade group and cannabis industry attorneys are making the case that Delta-8-THC, a popular hemp-derived compound in a legal gray area, should not be considered a controlled substance under federal law. According to a policy statement published Wednesday by the Hemp Industries Association and its attorneys at Kight Law Office, the 2018 Farm Bill removing hemp from the controlled substances list also legalized hemp extracts and derivatives — including the Delta-8 compound currently in the spotlight. Delta-8-THC, a cannabinoid that can be derived from federally lawful hemp, has lately been widely marketed as an alternative to the more...

