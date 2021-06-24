Caliber Says $157M Ch. 11 Lien Supported By Its Drilling Role

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Midstream drilling service provider Caliber Midstream told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it had a significant presence at oil and gas drilling sites owned by debtor Nine Point Energy that supports its claim to a $157 million lien against the debtor's estate. During a virtual hearing, Caliber CEO Daniel Werth testified that the company and its affiliates have large amounts of equipment at dozens of the debtor's drilling locations that help to gather and treat crude oil and natural gas, along with drilling products like water, and that those operations are integral to the operation of the wells. Specifically, Werth said...

