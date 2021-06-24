Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Caliber Says $157M Ch. 11 Lien Supported By Its Drilling Role

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Midstream drilling service provider Caliber Midstream told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it had a significant presence at oil and gas drilling sites owned by debtor Nine Point Energy that supports its claim to a $157 million lien against the debtor's estate.

During a virtual hearing, Caliber CEO Daniel Werth testified that the company and its affiliates have large amounts of equipment at dozens of the debtor's drilling locations that help to gather and treat crude oil and natural gas, along with drilling products like water, and that those operations are integral to the operation of the wells.

Specifically, Werth said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!